Telegram faces fine for holding up Australia's child safety questions

Australia's online safety regulator, eSafety, has slapped Telegram with a fine of AUD 1 million ($635,000 approx.). This happened after the messaging platform took too much time to respond to questions about what it does to combat child abuse material and terrorism.

The story dates back to March 2024, when the regulator sent notices to top tech companies, including Google, Meta, Twitter/X, WhatsApp, Telegram and Reddit, asking them to "report on steps they are taking to protect Australians from terrorist and violent extremist material and activity."

Its original deadline ended in May, and Telegram submitted its response in October, missing it by 160 days. This delay obstructed the regulator from implementing its safety measures for almost half a year, according to eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant.

The regulator will seek a civil penalty in court if Telegram doesn't respond to the penalty notice it has issued. Grant stressed the need for Big Tech to be transparent and put up safeguards to prevent their platforms from being misused.

"If we want accountability from the tech industry we need much greater transparency. These powers give us a look under the hood at just how these platforms are dealing, or not dealing, with a range of serious and egregious online harms which affect Australians," Grant said in a statement.

eSafety has previously expressed concerns about how extremists weaponize live streaming, recommender systems, and other features to promote or share harmful material. It was also worried over reports of extremists trying to capitalize on generative AI and experimenting with ways to take advantage of modern tools.

Telegram has already been in hot waters since last year. Its CEO, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France and charged with being complicit with crimes related to child sexual abuse and drug trafficking and lack of cooperation with law enforcement.

While Durov called out the legal actions taken against him personally instead of the company, the founder committed to improving moderation on Telegram as it reached 10 million paid users.

Meanwhile, the latest fine is among the many actions Australia has taken to ensure child safety on its soil. It made headlines last year after banning social media for kids under 16. However, it faced opposition from tech giants.

Source: Reuters