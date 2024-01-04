TerraMaster launches its most powerful 4-bay F4-424 Pro All-round NAS

TerraMaster, a brand focused on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, recently introduced the 424 series, an upgrade on the 423 series that Neowin reviewed last year. The new 424 series adopts the Intel 12th Generation CPU Alder Lake N95, with 8GB of DDR5 memory, two 2.5GB network ports, two M.2 NVMe sockets, and adds a USB Type-C host interface along with a standard USB Type A interface, which is said to result in a 40% improvement in overall performance compared to the previous generation.

It's worth mentioning that a more powerful version, the 424 Pro, has also been launched, equipped with an Intel Core i3 CPU and up to 32GB DDR5 memory, catering to the needs of individuals and business users who demand higher performance. The 424 series will come with the new generation TOS 5.1 operating system and can be smoothly upgraded to the TerraMaster TOS 6 operating system in the future.

TerraMaster claims the following on the F4-424 Pro "Key Features"

Peak Performance 4-Bay NAS Core i3 8-core 8-thread CPU at 3.8GHz (turbo), integrated UHD GPU at 1.25GHz, 32GB DDR5 4800MHz memory (non-ECC, non-upgradable), dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, and dual M.2 NVMe slots for SSD caching. An ideal peak performance NAS storage solution for small and medium-sized business users. Faster Application Response Equipped with a robust CPU and DDR5 memory, achieves a remarkable 150% performance boost over its predecessor. Experience 100% faster application load times, a 45% increase in file and photo retrieval speed, a 55% improvement in database response speed, and a outstanding 65% faster PHP response for web pages. Elevate your workflow efficiency with seamless high-load performance. Higher Transmission Speed Features dual 2.5 GbE interfaces and can achieve a linear data transmission speed of 283 MB/s (tested with NAS dedicated HDDs 18TB x 4, RAID 0), Link Aggregation offers a network bandwidth up to 5 Gb, ideal for multi-user and high-concurrent file access. Featuring dual USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps interfaces, data transfer between your NAS and external devices is made swift.

The F4-424 series runs on TOS 5 and fully supports the upcoming TOS 6 system which integrates all-round storage management functions including network management, permission management, storage management, and resource monitoring via user-friendly, intuitive, and flat web interfaces.

The F4-424 Pro satisfies virtualized application needs and provides additional functionality within one device with the use of professional virtualized apps, including VirtualBox and Docker, and by cooperating with Docker-compose and Portainer. This can go towards lowering the cost of corporate investment in IT.

Centralized Backup, Duple Backup, Snapshot, CloudSync, TFM Backup, and more enhance the security of your data with multiple backup applications. The F4-424 Pro supports various RAID types, including RAID 0/1/5/6/10/JBOD/Single, and TRAID.

To facilitate the installation of M.2 SSDs, TerraMaster has specially designed a side sliding cover for the F4-424 Pro chassis, which is simply pushed aside to install M.2 SSDs. TerraMaster also provides hand-tightened screws, making it easy to install an SSD within a few seconds.

TerraMaster claims that the F4-424 Pro adopts a new structure which incorporates additional shock-absorbing measures. Also, itsin-house engineers have designed numerous special sound-absorbing panels in the new structure to minimize noise which is 50% lower than the previous generations, with a claimed noise level in standby mode of only 21dB (which we here at Neowin would happily put to the test).

In addition to the F4-424 Pro, the 424 series includes another 2 models: F2-424 (2-bay) and F4-424 (4-bay), which should cater to the demands of home users, SOHO, and small businesses for high-performance NAS.

The F4-424 Pro and F4-424 are already available in the United States (from $499.99), United Kingdom (from £479.99), and select European markets, and will be generally available in other markets soon.

