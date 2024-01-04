Microsoft Excel adds support for PivotTables on the iPad

Microsoft's Excel spreadsheet program continues to evolve and improve. Today, the company announced a specific improvement for people who want to use the app on Apple iPad tablets. those owners can now create and edit PivotTables on the iPad Excel app for the first time.

What are PivotTables? This is an powerful Excel feature that lets users quickly summarize large amounts of data on a spreadsheet. In today's Excel blog post, Microsoft states this addition to Excel will help bridge the gap between platforms:

We have tailored this powerful tool for the iPad's smaller screen and touch interface. Now, you have the flexibility to move seamlessly between desktop, web, and iPad while maintaining a consistent experience across the board.

Excel iPad users can create a new PivotTable by heading to the Insert tab, and then selecting the PivotTable option. They can then choose a Source and Insertion location, so they can put in their PivotTable with a tap on the iPad's touchscreen. You can also tap on the areas section at the bottom of the Excel app to make changes to the fields just by dragging them with your finger on the screen.

You can also change the source data on the PivotTable by tapping on the Change Data Source option. This will bring up a side panel where you can make those changes. You can also tap on the Settings side panel for fine tuning the PivotTable info,

The new feature is currently enabled for Excel users on the iPad that have version 2.80.1203.0 or higher installed.

In addition to today's Excel iPad update, Microsoft has added support for exporting tablets created in the Loop app to Excel spreadsheets. Also, the Updates app in Microsoft Teams recently added support to send update submissions to Excel so they can be created in a spreadsheet.