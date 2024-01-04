The Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 will be used in Samsung's upcoming VR headset

Qualcomm is already updating its VR-specific processor just a few months after it revealed the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip in September 2023. The new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 will offer a lot of hardware performance and spec improvements compared to the standard XR2 chip.

In a press release, Qualcomm stated the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 will increase the GPU frequency by 15 percent and the CPU frequency by 20 percent compared to the XR2. It will support over 12 cameras on VR headsets, and it will allow for 4.3K resolutions in each eye display, while also running apps and games up to 90 fps.

The headset will also support 12ms full-color see-through video, along with the Wi-Fi 6, GE, and the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 wireless standards.

In order to help boost the use of the new chip in VR and mixed reality devices, Qualcomm stated it has helped to create an MR/VR reference design. It's been developed by Goertek and features eye tracking technology from Tobii.

Qualcomm says the new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 will be used inside an unnamed Samsung VR headset. Samsung first announced plans to launch what it called "extended reality" headsets back in February 2023, in partnership with Qualcomm and Google.

Today's Qualcomm announcement came with a quote from Inkang Song, vice president and head of the technology strategy team at Samsung Electronics:

Samsung is thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and Google in revolutionizing the mobile industry once more. With Samsung's mobile expertise and our joint commitment, we aim to create the best-in-class XR experience for Galaxy users.

Recent unconfirmed rumors from UploadVR claim that the Samsung-Google-Qualcomm headset won't launch until sometime in late 2024. Meanwhile, Apple is rumored to launch its new, and highly expensive, Vision Pro mix reality headset, in just a few weeks, perhaps as early as Friday, January 26.