The "appointment-only" Vision Pro will reportedly arrive in UK and Canada by the end of 2024

Apple is preparing to launch its mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro. It plans to launch the device in the United States early next year, with discussions reportedly underway to expand availability to the United Kingdom and Canada by the end of 2024.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple's global rollout strategy also includes plans to bring the Vision Pro to Europe and Asia shortly after its launch. To support different markets, Apple engineers are reportedly working hard at localizing the device for countries including France, Germany, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Korea.

Apple said it will offer the headset in other countries at the end of 2024. The company is discussing the UK and Canada as two of its first international markets with Asia and Europe soon after.

The Vision Pro will initially be sold exclusively through Apple's online store in the US in early 2024, with plans to expand availability to other online markets gradually.

Due to limited supply and the high cost of production, most Apple Stores are expected to have only one or two demo units initially. Customers must make an appointment to purchase the Vision Pro in-store, where knowledgeable staff will help ensure the headset is the perfect fit for their needs.

Previously, we reported that Apple plans to manufacture fewer than 400,000 headset units in 2024. The report, citing sources close to Apple and Luxshare (the Chinese manufacturer responsible for initial assembly), also highlights that two suppliers of specific components have disclosed that Apple has requested components for only 130,000 to 150,000 units in the first year.

In addition to these supply chain challenges, Apple has reportedly postponed the launch of a more affordable version of the headset targeted at the mass market. While Apple has been working with Samsung and LG for the second-gen headset, sources suggest that the company insists on using micro-OLED technology even for the non-Pro version.

Source: Bloomberg