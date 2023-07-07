Early Prime Day deals include big discounts on Amazon Echo Show smart displays

In just a few days, Amazon Prime Day 2023 will begin. However, Prime members don't need to wait to save some money on lots of products. That includes the company's Echo Show smart displays which are all at all-time low prices right now. You need to be a Prime member to get these price cuts, but the good news is there's a 30-day free trial that will last well after Prime Day is over.

The Amazon Echo Show smart display products are great for a bedroom alarm clock, a kitchen display, or even a small smart television for almost any room in the home. That's the case for the Amazon Echo Show 15, which is priced at just $181.98 for Prime members now. That's a big $98 discount from its normal $279.98 MSRP.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display is great for the kitchen or home office where you can program widgets to show the daily calendar, personal notes, to-do lists, recipes, and more. It also has a full Amazon Fire TV OS installed complete with an Alexa Voice Remote, so you can stream videos from YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, and more.

The smallest of the Echo Show family, the Echo Show 5, is also on sale for Prime members. It's been discounted down to just $44.99 or $45 off its normal $89.99 price tag. You can use it as an alarm clock for your bedroom, a music or video streaming device, a way to view what's in front of your smart home security cameras, or to just show off your photos.

All the Echo Show smart displays can be used to control smart home devices like lights, cameras and more with Alexa voice commands as well. Here's a look at the discounted Echo Show products for Prime members.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.