Apple Vision Pro AR headset revealed at WWDC 2023, priced at $3,499 for early 2024 launch

During WWDC 2023, Apple finally and officially announced its augmented reality headset, The company is calling it the Apple Vision Pro and it will allow owners to interact with apps on its screens, while also viewing the real world at the same time.

During the WWDC keynote video, Apple stated the Vision Pro can switch between being a full virtual reality headset and an AR headset thanks to a physical dial. The headset, unlike many other AR and VR devices, does not include hand controllers. Instead, the Vision Pro uses both gestures and voice commands to go through the apps on the displays.

The two Micro OLED displays have a total of 23 million pixels, which should make watching content on the Vision Pro extremely sharp and realistic. That's more pixels for each eye that you will find on a big-screen TV. The device has an Apple M2 chip, along with a new R1 chip that's designed to collect the headset's sensor and camera data and put it on the displays with no latency.

Some of the apps that are being developed for the Vision Pro include one that shows a beating human heart in 3D for medical and educational use, and Microsoft will offer its Word, Excel and Teams apps that will work while viewed in the headset.

Apple will also be a gaming device, with the company stating there will be over 100 Apple Arcade games available to play on the Vision Pro the first day it launches. Disney CEO Bob Iger also showed off some future plans the entertainment company has for the device. That includes watching Disney Plus with some extra features, watching games on ESPN in full 3D virtual environments and more.

Apple claims it has filed over 5,000 patents based on its development of the Vision Pro. It will launch in early 2024, for a starting price of $3,499.

