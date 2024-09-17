The Copilot Academy is now available for all Microsoft 365 Copilot users

In April, Microsoft first launched Copilot Academy as a way to help businesses and organizations learn more about how to use the generative AI assistant. However, at the time it was only available for companies who had either a paid license with Viva Learning or Viva Suite.

Today, Microsoft revealed in a blog post that Copilot Academy is now available for a much wider audience. Any business or organization with a Microsoft 365 Copilot license can now access Copilot Academy.

Those users can now get Copilot Academy by signing into the Viva Learning website, or by downloading and installing the Viva Learning app for Microsoft Teams. The service supports English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese and Chinese languages.

Microsoft also announced some new features that are being added to Copilot Academy:

Academy content updates and refinement : We continually assess the value and impact of individual courses. We will periodically add new content as it becomes available, and are always working to ensure the materials provided are helpful and of the highest quality.

: We continually assess the value and impact of individual courses. We will periodically add new content as it becomes available, and are always working to ensure the materials provided are helpful and of the highest quality. Copilot Academy nudges (2024 Q4): these Teams notification nudges will encourage new users to try Copilot Academy and keep existing users in the loop for new Copilot Academy updates on a monthly basis.

At the moment, Copilot Academy has the same features whether you have a Microsoft 365 Copilot license or if you have a paid Viva Learning license. However, in the near future those paid Viva Learning license account holders will get a few Copilot Academy features that will be exclusive to those users. In the fourth quarter of 2024, admins will be able to duplicate and customize Copilot Academy so it can better fit a company's specific needs.

In the first quarter of 2025. paid Viva Learning users will be able to create learning paths for Copilot Academy users with more than one level or tier