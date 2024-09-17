Logitech launches new PC gaming accessories, including the G915 X Gaming Keyboard and more

Logitech just announced a bunch of new gaming PC accessories today, including new high-end mice, keyboards and more, under its Logitech G brands. That includes a new low-profile family of keyboards, the Logitech G915 X series.

In a press release, Logitech stated:

Standing at an incredible 23mm high, this is one of the Company’s thinnest low-profile wireless gaming keyboards. Combining the latest gaming technology with a meticulously crafted design and premium materials, the new G915 X is a flagship gaming keyboard with a sleek and modern aesthetic and a premium gaming experience for the most discerning gamers and high-end users.

The keyboards also include what Logitech calls a new "galvanic switch", which is supposed to make typing on the keys quieter as well as an overall better experience. Also the actuation point on the keys have been cut down from 1.5mm to 1.3mm.

Logitech is selling the full sized wireless G915 X Lightspeed keyboard, with the option of linear, tactile, or clicky key switches, for $229.99. It's also selling a smaller TKL (Tenkeyless) version of the keyboard, again in linear, tactile, or clicky key switches, for $199.99. The company will also sell the G915 X Wired gaming keyboard for $179.99.

Logitech also announced the all-new Pro X Superlight 2 DEX gaming mouse. it has the following features:

LIGHTSPEED Wireless Technology: Upgraded to support 8kHz polling, delivering ultra-fast and responsive performance.

HERO 2 Sensor: Re-engineered from the ground up to help achieve 8kHz polling, this sensor now offers unmatched tracking performance with speeds over 888 inches per second and acceleration over 88G.

LIGHTFORCE Switches: Combines optical sensing for instant actuation and reliability with a mechanical component for a satisfying click and low power consumption.

Sustainability: Manufactured with up to 55% post-consumer recycled ABS plastic, significantly reducing its carbon impact.

This mouse is available now for $159.99. Logitech also announced the Pro 2 Lightspeed wireless ambidextrous gaming mouse as an upgrade to its earlier Pro wireless mouse. It's available for $129.99. There's also the new PRO X TKL Rapid gaming keyboard which includes adjustable actuation points and rapid trigger functionality.. It will go on sale in December for $169.99.

