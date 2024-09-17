Files in GTA Online update hint at RDR Remastered release on PC

Rockstar Games appears to has accidentally revealed files related to a PC version of Red Dead Redemption Remastered in a recent GTA Online update. The latest update for PC was released earlier today and added BattlEye's Anti-Cheat software. However, hidden within the update files were references to Red Dead Redemption Remastered that suggest the PC port is on the way.

This leak comes in conjunction with several other hints related to a launch on PC. A Steam database entry from the last four months was receiving periodic updates, believed to be tied to Red Dead Redemption, and a listing from the PlayStation Network store from August prematurely included information about the PC version.

Rockstar accidentally included the metadata for #RDR1 PC with today's launcher update too.



Steam App for RDR1 PC:https://t.co/BKGFQR1b1F https://t.co/Rd1WRoxFI5 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) September 17, 2024

If history is to be any indication, it may be developed before the end of 2024 or early 2025. However, given Rockstar's tendency to take its time with PC ports, some fans believe it may not launch until next year. Both Red Dead Redemption Remastered and GTA VI are expected to be huge commercial successes on PC.

Unfortunately, based on past PC releases from the company, do not expect significant platform-exclusive features or optimizations. While Rockstar has added some PC-only modes and settings to other titles over time, the assumption is this remaster will be a relatively straight port of the console code.

While Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce the game for PC, all signs now indicate it is in development. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a PC port since the remaster launched on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018.

Additionally, a dataminer found marketing material for the game in the Rockstar Launcher PC files back in May. Combine this with another recent leak, and the collective feeling is that Rockstar is getting closer to the official reveal of the highly-anticipated PC port.