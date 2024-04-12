Microsoft Copilot Dashboard and Academy are generally available for business customers

In February, Microsoft first announced Copilot Dashboard. It was a way for Microsoft 365 business customers to find out how the use of Copilot's generative AI services was being used by its employees and the impact of its use on its workers. This week, Microsoft revealed that Copilot Dashboard is now generally available for Microsoft 365 users who also access Viva Insights.

In a blog post, Microsoft showed how each section of Copilot Dashboard works. That includes the Readiness tab that shows how many of a company's workers have activated Copilot in Microsoft 365 apps. The Adoption section shows how employees are using Copilot, and the Impact section reveals how the use of the service is affecting the workload of those team members. It also offers a way for employees to give their feedback about using Copilot to their bosses. Microsoft says:

You can dig deeper into Copilot assisted actions, collaboration metrics between user cohorts, and workplace behaviors between Copilot users and non-users. Coming soon you’ll also be able to compare trends before and after Copilot.

The final section in Copilot is the Learning tab, which is designed to help people how to better use Copilot.

Right now, Copilot Dashboard is available for Microsoft 365 customers with Viva Insights. However, another blog post stated that all Microsoft 365 customers will be able to access Viva Insights at no additional cost. In addition, starting later in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Copilot Dashboard will be available for all Microsoft 365 customers without the need for a Viva Insight license, and again at no additional cost.

Microsoft also announced this week the general availability of Microsoft Copilot Academy. In a blog post, the company says this new feature is part of a paid license with Viva Learning or Viva Suite. It basically is a more detailed way for businesses and their employees on how best to use Copilot services. As with Copilot Dashboard, Copilot Academy will be freely available for all Microsoft 365 commercial customers in the third quarter of 2024.