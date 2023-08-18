The Delta Force FPS series is being revived, with more info coming at Gamescom next week

The Delta Force video game series has been in stasis for a long time, but it looks like it's coming back with a bang in the near future. IGN is reporting that a new game in the series, simply called Delta Force, is being developed by TiMi Studio Group.

There's also a teaser trailer for the game, showing off some of its admittedly good-looking visuals and action-packed modern military firepower. The game will get a bigger reveal on Tuesday, August 22 as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The original Delta Force games were developed and published by the now-defunct Novalogic starting in 1998. The games were military shooters that used the developer's Voxel Space Engine to create huge outdoor levels that were previously unheard of in first-person shooters at the time. Novalogic released several games in the series for PC and consoles. While the first few games were sales hits, later games released suffered from a lack of quality, and sales took a hit as a result. Novalogic stopped releasing games in 2008.

IGN interviewed the new game's producer Shadow Guo, who offered some more info on the new Delta Force title:

Our objective is to uphold the authentic essence of the original Delta Force game while infusing a near-future flavor from both artistic and narrative perspectives. To achieve this, we developed the overarching storyline with realistic themes, employed real-life actors for character building, utilized photogrammetry for 3D world creation, captured tactical movements from military professionals, and sought guidance from former Special Forces personnel to ensure an authentic tone of resolute realism and professionalism within the military theme.

The new game will include a single-player campaign that Guo says will be based on the film version of Black Hawk Down. Novalogic released a game in 2003 that was titled Delta Force: Black Hawk Down which was also inspired by the same movie.

Guo also confirmed that the new game's multiplayer will include large-scale levels and battles with higher player numbers than the 32 player limit in the original Delta Force. It will also include vehicles like "helicopters, armored vehicles, attack boats, terrain vehicles, jeeps, pickups, fighter jets, and drones". The game will not only be released for PCs and consoles, but also Android and iOS devices.