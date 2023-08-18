Save $10 on the digital Starfield version for PC and Xbox with special Newegg promo code

We are getting closer to the release of Starfield, which Microsoft is hoping will cause a lot of folks to buy new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game consoles. The sci-fi RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios is one of Microsoft's biggest exclusive game releases ever, if not the biggest.

Right now, through August 22, you can get a $10 discount on both the Steam PC and Xbox/Windows Store versions of Starfield via Newegg. Just type in the promo code SAVEXDPP when you check out and the $10 discount will be applied before you pay for the game.'

The Premium Edition of Starfield will allow gamers to start playing the game five days early, on September 1, before the Standard Edition players come in on September 6.

The Premium version also includes some extra content including a Constellation Skin Pack (Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack) along with a digital art book and the game's original soundtrack. It will also offer free access to the upcoming Shattered Space Story Expansion when it is released.

