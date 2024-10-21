Delta Force free-to-play launch hits PC early, now landing in December

The return of Delta Force for modern platforms was first revealed a year ago, with both a Battlefield-like free-to-play multiplayer and a paid campaign offering being in development at Call of Duty Mobile developer TiMi Studio Group. While its early access launch was slated for early 2025, the developer is pulling forward the PC release and letting players jump in on December 5 instead. It's coming to both Steam and Epic Games Store.

Per the studio, the faster launch schedule is due to positive player feedback it gained during the recent playtests, like the one from Steam Next Fest, and "rapid progress of our development team."

One change is that the PC release is now called Open Beta instead of simply early access. Despite this, the developer has confirmed that no more progress resets are happening, and that the live-service rollout will kick off with it.

As such, the game's first season is launching with these:

A fresh face: One new Operator joins the fray, alongside the 7 you've already met.

New modes to play: Experience brand-new FPS gameplay.

Explore new battlegrounds: Discover unique maps in both Warfare and Hazard Operation.

The developer promises fresh "maps, modes, Operators, weapons, and vehicles" for this beta release compared to play tests it has previously held, with better performance and bug fixes also being included. Controller support is coming later. But more importantly "a stronger anti-cheat system" has been confirmed, something many fans will be relieved to see.

Being a free-to-play game, battle passes, weapon and vehicle skins, and other microtransactions will appear in the in-game store for players to purchase when the open beta begins. Pay-to-win elements will never be featured in the title according to TiMi Studios.

Following the PC launch, the developer plans to have console and mobile versions of Delta Force out in the first quarter of 2025 just like its previous launch plan.