The free Epic Games Store games this week are Surviving the Aftermath and Earthlock

The Epic Games Store is once again offering two free games to download and keep for the next week. You can snap up both Surviving the Aftermath and Earthlock for free until 11 am Eastern time on November 23.

The first free game, Surviving the Aftermath, comes from developer Iceflake Studios and publisher Paradox Interactive. It is set after an apocalypse and you must try to keep the remaining humans safe in a colony. Here's what you can expect:

Survive and thrive in a post-apocalyptic future — resources are scarce, but opportunity calls! Build the ultimate disaster-proof colony, protect your colonists, and restore civilization to a devastated world.

Go beyond the colony and explore the wastelands to gather resources, meet rival colonies, and uncover the world’s secrets.

Build and manage a colony of survivors after a world-ending event. Construct more than 130 buildings and survive a harsh world filled with danger. Stay prepared, a natural disaster or environmental catastrophe can doom an ill-equipped settlement.

Recruit over 80 unique specialists, each with their own skills and motivations, to manage your colony’s resources. Outfit your specialists with gear to defend the colony from attacking bandits and rampaging wildlife.

Send your specialists outside your colony and into a procedurally generated world. Meet rival colony leaders and trade resources or compete for survival. Specialists can set up outposts and gather materials, giving your colony an edge.

Surviving the post-apocalypse means making impossible decisions. The colony’s fate depends on your judgement, every choice can impact your colony’s happiness and affect its future.

Specialists will stumble upon mysteries while exploring the world. Uncover secrets surrounding the apocalypse and prepare your colony for survival if it should happen again.

The second game, Earthlock, is from developer-publisher Snowcastle Games. It's a fantasy adventure turn-based RPG. Here's a quick summary:

Embark on a journey to save the beautiful world of Umbra, a harsh planet that stopped spinning thousands of cycles ago. What started as a mission to rescue Amon’s uncle from the clutches of an ancient cult, soon spirals into an adventure that was centuries in the making. You must bring together this group of unlikely heroes to stop the ruinous past from repeating itself.

Again, these games will be free to download and keep until November 23.