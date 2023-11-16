Sea of Thieves Season Ten launches the new Skull of Siren Song world event

In October, developer Rare and publisher Microsoft launched the Season 10 content event for its pirate-themed game Seas of Thieves. It started with the introduction of 24-player guilds, and today, the second big update is the world event called The Skull of Siren Song.

Xbox Wire has the details on The Skull of Siren Song. It will pit multiple pirate crews against each other, as they will race to claim a magical artifact, called, naturally, The Skull of Siren Song.

The competition begins on one of the game's servers, where each player will find a note pinned to their ship's mast, asking them to accept this challenge. They will then get two maps that feature the location of a chest and a key. The players must journey to the two different locations to get the key and chest, and once that happens, the Skull of Siren Song artifact is formed.

Even if you manage to create the Skull of Siren Song ahead of the other players, you still have to go to another island location to bring the artifact to Captain Briggsy. The article states:

In this, the Skull is both a help and a hindrance: it contains tremendous power that can be used to bombard enemies with blasts of deadly soundwaves, but it also carries a heavy curse. On land, the Skull will summon Coral Skeletons to its defense, and at sea, it causes a ship’s progress to be considerably slowed, allowing rival crews to more easily close the distance.

Of course, the winners of this world event will gain rewards like new in-game items and more.

Sea of Thieves Season 10 will be available today across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and for all Game Pass players. Season 10 will continue in December with the Safer Seas update that will allow players to sail the seven seas on private servers.