NVIDIA GeForce Now six-month Ultimate plan adds three months of free PC Game Pass

The latest update for the NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming service not only includes some new games, but also a new limited-time offer and an update to the GeForce Now app with some nice additions.

The limited-time offer is the big news. People who sign up for six months of the NVIDIA GeForce Now Ultimate plan for $99.99 will get three free months of Microsoft's PC Game Pass, which is a $30 value.

That means subscribers will get access to over 100 games in the GeForce Now library for no additional cost for three months, including titles like Starfield, PayDay 3. Cities: Skylines 2, Forza Motorsport, and many more. They will be able to play those games on servers with GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs, at 4K resolution and up to 120 fps, or even up to 240 fps if the game uses NVIDIA Reflex tech.

Also the GeForce Now app can now connect to a person's Xbox account so they can sync up the games they own on that account to the GeForce NOW game library. That includes any games they have access to via PC Game Pass. The new app update also offers the same sync features for people who have a Ubisoft+ subscription.

The update also has some other tech-oriented improvements:

Version 2.0.58 also includes an expansion of the new game session diagnostic tools to help members ensure they’re streaming at optimal quality. It adds codec information to the in-stream statistics overlay and includes other miscellaneous bug fixes. The update should be available for all members soon.

Finally, here's the new list of games that are scheduled to be added to the NVIDIA GeForce library:

Spirittea (New release on Steam, Nov. 13)

KarmaZoo (New release on Steam, Nov. 14)

Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master (New release on Steam, Nov. 15)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin (New release on Steam, Nov. 17)

Arcana of Paradise —The Tower (Steam)

Blazing Sails: Pirate Battle Royale (Epic Games Store)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Hello Neighbor 2 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Overcooked! 2 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

RoboCop: Rogue City (New release on Epic Games Store)

Roboquest (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Rune Factory 4 Special (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Settlement Survival (Steam)

SOULVARS (Steam)

State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition (Steam)

The Wonderful One: After School Hero (Steam)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

The first DLC pack for Remnant II, The Awakened King, is also available on GeForce Now this week.