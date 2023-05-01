The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase for 2023 has been announced for June 1

In a post on Facebook, Meta announced it will hold the next Quest Gaming Showcase on June 1, 2023 at 10am PT and promises double the amount of apps, games, and updates offerings from that of the 2022 showcase. The previous edition showcased big titles like Ghostbusters VR, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2, and Among Us VR for the Oculus Quest 2.

The third installment of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase will concentrate on the upcoming year for Meta Quest games. It'll have pre-show game trailers and post-show roundtables with VR developers. June is traditionally a big time for the gaming industry in terms of new game reveals and announcements. Meta plans to catch the first limelight before other big events like Summer Game Fest on June 8, Xbox Game Showcase and Ubisoft Showcase on June 11, and more by starting their event on the first day of June.

It aims to make this year's event larger than ever before. If last year's showcase of 12 games was any indication, we expect 24 games to be announced this summer. Meta posted a short teaser on its Facebook page. It has so far kept tight-lipped on any namedrops for games but we do know from previous announcements, it's working on over 150 Quest games. While they are to announce double the titles, Meta's back-to-back layoffs of 11,000 and 10,000 employees have reportedly affected the development pace.

The aging Quest 2 VR headset was announced almost three years ago. We can't expect the Quest 3 until the Meta Connect 2023 showcase that's due in October, 2023. This showcase can be expected to focus solely on the software side of things.

Source: Android Central via TechRadar