Microsoft Teams launches its new Payments app in public preview

If you are in a Microsoft Teams meeting, you likely know you can do more than just chat with your fellow employees online. You can choose to chat in a meeting via a 3D avatar, or put on a fun Snapchat filter, among other things. Today, Microsoft is launching a way for Teams meetings to actually accept payments during a session.

Microsoft's blog post has announced that its new Teams Payment app is now available in a public preview version. Users can view of payments they receive in the app, or even future payments that might still be owed. If you are wondering what this new app could be used for, Microsoft has some ideas:

For example, a lawyer or financial advisor can collect payments for consultative appointments, a real estate instructor can do the same for license-renewal sessions, or a teacher for tutoring classes—all while the customer is engaging with them.

The Payments app is now available in the Teams store for download. At the moment, it's only for residents in the United States and Canada and for subscribers to Teams Essentials and Microsoft 365 business users. The app currently supports online payments via PayPal and Stripe but will expand to support GoDaddy sometime in the near future.