The new Ara: History Untold dev diary video takes a look at England and Elizabeth the First

We are now less than a week away from the release of Ara: History Untold, the grand strategy historical game from developer Oxide Games and publisher Microsoft' via its Xbox Game Studios division. This week, Oxide has posted its latest video dev diary on another of the game's leader characters.

In the latest Encarta dev diary post on YouTube, Victoria “Tory” Setian, Design Director at Xbox, and Grace Rojas, Narrative Designer and Historian at Oxide Games, tell us about on how players in Ara can use Elizabeth the First, the famous leader of England during the House of Tudor period in that country's history.

In Ara, the major leadership trait of Elizabeth The First is called Gloriana. A player who uses this trait for their nation will see their naval forces getting a big boost in strength, speed, and visibility. Also during the mid-point of the game, this trait can help generate two military units, Longbowmen and Line Infantry.

Another trait of Elizabeth The First is called Independent. It gives a nation more houses in any town that is not the capital. Yet another smaller trait is Stately, which is useful at times of peace The nation has more prosperity and happiness, which in turn can generate more money for a nation. Finally, the Mercantile trait adds an additional merchant to a nation which can help boost trade.

In addition to the new dev diary, Oxide Games has posted the first two video game guides for Ara. One takes a look at how leaders can be used in the game. The other has some advice

Ara: History Untold is still set for release exclusively for the PC on September 24. You can pre-order the game now on Steam, with three versions (Standard, Deluxe, and Premium) available to purchase. It will also be a Day One release for Microsoft's PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.