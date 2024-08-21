Ara: History Untold reveals the extra content for its Deluxe and Premium editions

We are just over a month away from the September 24 launch of Ara: History Untold, the upcoming grand strategy game from developer Oxide Games and publisher Microsoft via its Xbox Games Studios. Today pre-orders for the game went live on its Steam page. The game is being sold with Standard, Deluxe and Premium editions.

Anyone who preorders any of the editions of the game will get the in-game Gilded Leader Skin Set. The page states:

This pre-order bonus adds a touch of luxury to your gameplay, allowing you to enhance five iconic leaders - Ashoka, Elizabeth I, George Washington, Sappho, and Yaa Asentewaa - with prosperity-themed golden costumes. These gilded skins are a celebration of their historical achievements, now reimagined with a luxurious twist.

The Standard Edition of the game costs $59.99 and includes the base game and the previously mentioned pre-order skin set. The Deluxe edition normally costs $69.99 but it will have a discounted price of $62.99 until September 24. In addition to the based game and the pre-order skin set, it will have the Exclusive Leader Collection:

This collection introduces five new playable leaders - Charlemagne, Genghis Khan, Yoo Gwan-Soon, Hildegard, and Boudicca - each with their own unique leader traits and abilities. These leaders bring fresh strategies and stories to your game, adding depth and diversity to the experience.

It will also get another leader skin pack;

Imagine Elizabeth I, Genghis Khan, Nefertiti, Sappho, and George Washington in modern attire—with reimagined costumes that breathe new life into these historical figures, showcasing what they might have looked like had they lived in the modern era.

The Premium Edition of the game will normally cost $79.99 but it also has a discounted price of $71.99 until the launch date. It will have everything in the Premium edition, plus the game's digital soundtrack:

Featuring over 100 original tracks, this soundtrack captures the grandeur and global historicity of the game, with performances by the Prague Symphony Orchestra and a wide array of instruments from around the world. It's more than just a soundtrack—it's a global journey through music.

The Premium edition will also have a digital artbook with lots of previously unseen artwork made during its development at Oxide Games. Keep in mind that the game will also be released in its standard edition for Microsoft's PC Game Pass members.

Finally, you can check out the official launch trailer for Ara: History Untold. It includes a mix of live action elements with gameplay footage.