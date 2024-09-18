Microsoft might just have delayed Windows 11 24H2 update release slightly

Earlier today, we published a report about the release date for Windows 11 version 24H2 that Microsoft had seemingly confirmed in a blog post about improved Copilot data protection. As per the post, the company was officially looking at October 8, 2024, as the release date for the annual Windows 11 feature update.

However, following such reports, the company has added an "Editor's note" to the original post that denounces this information. It says:

Editor’s note 9.18.2024 - The dates conveyed below are for our regular monthly servicing updates for supported versions of Windows 11 and unrelated to when Windows 11, version 24H2 will be generally available.

Aside from the editor's note, Microsoft has also edited parts of the article out that specifically had the mention of the "annual Windows 11 feature update release".

Here is what the original post stated:

When will this happen? The update to Microsoft Copilot to offer enterprise data protection is rolling out now. The shift to the Microsoft 365 app as the entry point for Microsoft Copilot will align with the annual Windows 11 feature update release. Changes will be rolled out to managed PCs starting with the optional non-security preview release on September 24, 2024, and following with the monthly security update release on October 8 for all supported versions of Windows 11. These changes will be applied to Windows 10 PCs the month after. This update is replacing the current Copilot in Windows experience.

Here is the revised version:

When will this happen? The update to Microsoft Copilot to offer enterprise data protection is rolling out now. The shift to the Microsoft 365 app as the entry point for Microsoft Copilot is coming soon. Changes will be rolled out to managed PCs starting with the optional non-security preview release on September 24, 2024, and following with the monthly security update release on October 8 for all supported versions of Windows 11. These changes will be applied to Windows 10 PCs the month after. This update is replacing the current Copilot in Windows experience.

If we were to speculate, perhaps Microsoft may have plans to delay the 24H2 general availability for a bit as there could be some issue, or maybe it is simply not ready to put a date on it yet.

The situation is quite similar to the recent Control Panel deprecation news where the company edited out mentions of deprecation of the feature after Neowin spotted it and shared the news. Hence, it looks like Microsoft has made a habit of speaking too much or too soon, lately.