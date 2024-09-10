Ara: History Untold will use cloud servers for online multiplayer matches

We have been following the development of the upcoming PC grand strategy game Ara: History Untold for some time. However, more information has been revealed about developer Oxide Games' single-player features than its online multiplayer support. Today, the Xbox Wire site has offered more information on the game's multiplayer features, including its use of cloud servers.

In the blog post, Marc Meyer, the President of Oxide Games, states:

These servers allow the game to exist in the cloud, enabling players to seamlessly continue games in progress, whether they’re playing synchronously with others or asynchronously at their own pace. The key feature here is the ability to pick up right where you left off, making it easier to enjoy the game over weeks or even months without losing momentum.

The game also has a simultaneous turns system, which means that online players won't have to wait for the other gamers in a match to finish their turns. Instead, everyone makes their online moves at the same time. Meyer says:

This significantly reduces turn times, enabling us to support 20, 30, or even more players in a single game. It’s a more streamlined and engaging experience, letting you focus on the strategy rather than the waiting.

After the game launches, Oxide Games will be checking out what players do in their online multiplayer matches. It will use what it learns from those online gamers to put in a series of new features that will help players better customize their multiplayer experience.

Ara: History Untold is set for release exclusively for the PC in two weeks on September 24 via Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios. You can pre-order the game now on Steam, with three versions (Standard, Deluxe, and Premium) available to purchase. It will also be a Day One release for Microsoft's PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.