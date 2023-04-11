The NFL Sunday Ticket prices have been revealed for YouTube, with early $100 discounts

We still have five months before the start of the 2023 NFL pro football season. However, Google's YouTube is getting ready to launch its new NFL Sunday Ticket package that it acquired a few months ago. Today, it revealed the prices for YouTube TV subscribers, along with standalone prices.

YouTube's blog site states that if you have already signed up for YouTube TV's base plan, which normally costs $72.99 a month, you can get NFL Sunday Ticket for $249 for the 2023 season until June 6. Then the price goes up to $349. You can also bundle it with the NFL RedZone for $289 until June 6, when that price goes up to $489.

If you are not a YouTube TV subscriber, you can still get NFL Sunday Ticket via the Primetime Channels stand-alone option for the price of $349 until June 6, when it goes up to $449. You can bundle it with NFL RedZone for $389 until June 6, after which it will go up to $489.

YouTube says that NFL Sunday Ticket will support the recently launched multivew feature, which will enable football fans to watch up to four games at once on Sunday afternoons. Subscribers will also get access to watch key plays every Sunday. YouTube TV users will get some extra features, including NFL Fantasy data, real time stats and a way to hide spoilers for games. More features are also being developed, such as direct shopping of NFL items, along with online chat and polls.