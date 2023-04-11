Firefox 112 is out with reduced GPU usage on Intel CPUs, improved password fields, more

Firefox 112 is now available for download in the Release channel. Mozilla has started rolling out the latest feature update for its browser, bringing reduced GPU usage on PCs with Intel processors, slightly improved password fields, the ability to restore closed sessions with the Ctrl + Shift + T shortcut, and more.

What is new in Firefox 112?

Here is the official changelog from Mozilla:

Right-clicking on password fields now shows an option to reveal the password.

Ubuntu Linux users can now import their browser data from the Chromium Snap package. Currently, this will only work if Firefox is not also installed as a Snap package, but work is underway to address this!

Do you use the tab list panel in the tab bar? If so, you can now close tabs by middle-clicking items in that list.

You've always been able to un-close a tab by using (Cmd/Ctrl)-Shift-T. Now, that same shortcut will restore the previous session if there are no more closed tabs from the same session to re-open.

For all ETP Strict users, we extended the list of known tracking parameters that are removed from URLs to further protect our users from cross-site tracking.

Enables overlay of software-decoded video on Intel GPUs in Windows. Improves video down scaling quality and reduces GPU usage.

Various security fixes.

The deprecated U2F Javascript API is now disabled by default. The U2F protocol remains usable through the WebAuthn API. The U2F API can be re-enabled using the security.webauth.u2f preference.

Clear button, newly added to the date picker panel, allows users to quickly clear the input with type date or datetime-local and provides a familiar experience across browsers.

You can also find what is new for developers in Firefox 112 in the official documentation. A similar page with updated policies and specific fixes is available for enterprise customers.

Firefox will update itself automatically upon the next restart. Alternatively, you can force-install the latest version by navigating to the Menu > Help > About Firefox section or download the official installer from Mozilla's website.