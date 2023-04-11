Steve Jobs 'Make Something Wonderful' free ebook is now available to download

As announced by Steve Jobs Archive earlier this month, the free memoir on the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is now up for grabs. The digital memoir, which collates Steve's past speeches, emails, and interviews, is edited by the Archive's executive director Leslie Berlin.

The memoir also features some rarely seen stuff, including internal meeting transcripts and childhood photos of the Apple co-founder. It is divided into three parts and offers a timeline view of major events that happened throughout his life. For instance, Steve's perspective on his childhood, getting kicked out of Apple, and his experience with NeXT and Pixar.

Steve Jobs Archive has made the ebook available via multiple channels, including Apple Books for iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and on Libby app for participating libraries. Users can also read the ebook directly on the Archive's website or download the EPUB file that's around 32 MB in size and use their preferred e-reader like Kindle or Nook.

