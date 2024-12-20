The roguelike 'Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles' is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

The second day of the Epic Games Store's daily giveaway promotion has kicked off. The latest refresh has taken away Vampire Diaries and delivered a copy of Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles.

The 2023-released title is built by Little Leo Games, offering players a unique deck-building experience that utilizes dice instead of cards. When executing actions with dice, safe, balanced, and risky rolls must be managed when encountering enemies, like in any roguelike.

Multiple characters with unique ability-equipped dice sets are available for runs, letting you choose what tactic suits you best. Skills use up the health bar as a resource as well, with corruption damage being dealt to you every time you fire them off. However, This can also be used for corruption techniques, adding another layer of strategy for when to get damaged and when to play cautious.

Here's how the developer describes the setting:

All was perfect and harmonious, until that one fateful day - The Crimson Dawn Cataclysm. A ferocious inferno sundered down from the sky, engulfing the entirety of the star system, crumbling the foundations of their society and corrupting the souls of the weak-willed. The disciples of the star were lost to the chaos - their creations scattered across a vast world of ruin. Could there still exist those who were capable of wielding their power?

Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles is now free to claim on the Epic Games Store. When not on sale, the game usually costs $24.99, but for the next 24 hours, it is available to all PC gamers with an account in the store. Once again, the next freebie is being kept a secret until it goes live at 8 am PT, December 21.