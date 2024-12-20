Samsung 1TB EVO Select microSD card is now available at its lowest price

If you have a microSD-compatible device in need of some extra storage space, be it a smartphone, tablet, laptop, camera, or something else, check out the Samsung EVO Select microSD, which is now available at its lowest price for the 1TB configuration. To give you some perspective, one 1TB memory card can store up to 47 hours of 4K video and 158 hours of FullHD videos or over 427,000 4K photos and over 654,000 FullHD images.

The Samsung EVO Select microSD cards operate at read/write speeds of up to 160 MB per second, which is more than enough for U3, Class 10, A2, and V30 standards. This means that besides storing data on the card, you can write 4K videos directly to it and run Android apps without notable performance changes.

Each memory card from the EVO Select lineup comes with a limited 10-year warranty. Also, Samsung took extra care to protect its memory cards from water, temperature, x-rays, magnets, drops, and wear. Finally, you get an SD adapter so that the card can work in devices compatible with larger-sized SDXC memory cards.

1TB Samsung EVO Select microSD card - $69.99 | 13% off on Amazon US

