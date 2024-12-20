Leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will be a thin but powerful smartphone

Samsung is rumored to keep the Galaxy S25 Slim under wraps until the second quarter of 2025. While the launch is still some time away, a reliable leaker has shared the alleged specifications of the Galaxy S25 Slim.

According to Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will carry the model number SM-S937x/DS. It will feature a 6.66-inch display, similar to the Galaxy S25+. The Galaxy S25 Slim could feature a triple camera setup with a 200MP primary camera, which corroborates a previous leak. The other two cameras are anticipated to be a 50MP JN5 ultrawide lens and a 50MP JN5 3.5x telephoto lens.

Galaxy S25 Slim (SM-S937x/DS) :



• 6.66" display (like S25+)



• 200MP HP5 main camera

• 50MP JN5 UW

• 50MP JN5 3.5X telephoto



• SD 8 Elite

• ~4700mAh - 5000mAh🔋



Launching in Q2, 2025 - similar to A & FE series launch timeline. — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) December 20, 2024

Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, similar to the other Galaxy S25 series models. The Galaxy S25 Slim is speculated to be juiced by a 4,700-5,000mAh battery. They also reiterated that the device will be launched in Q2 2025, similar to the timeline of the Galaxy A-series and Galaxy FE series.

Another intriguing detail has emerged from China, shedding light on the thinness of the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 Slim.

According to reliable tipster IceUniverse on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim may be under 7mm in thickness. The leaker did not specify the exact dimensions but simply mentioned that "S25 Slim thickness maybe 6.x mm." This suggests that the Galaxy S25 Slim could rival the rumored Apple iPhone 17 Slim/Air, which is expected to launch next year.

image via Weibo

The Apple iPhone 17 Slim/Air is speculated to launch in March next year, and it is claimed to be the company's slimmest smartphone to date. Reports suggest it will be 2mm thinner than the current iPhone 16 Pro model, which measures 8.25mm. This implies that the iPhone 17 Slim/Air could be approximately 6-6.25mm thick. Although the exact thinness of the Galaxy S25 Slim is unknown, it is expected to be comparable to its iPhone counterpart.

It was previously rumored that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will replace the Galaxy S25+ model. However, multiple reliable sources have refuted this claim, suggesting that the Galaxy S25 Slim will have a separate release. Samsung is reportedly planning to produce the Galaxy S25 Slim in limited quantities, with only 3 million units expected to be manufactured. This limited production run suggests that Samsung intends to test the market for slim phones before committing to large-scale production.