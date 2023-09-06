The Samsung 4TB 990 Pro SSD is coming in October, but it will be pricey

A couple of weeks ago, Samsung teased that it will would release a 4TB version of its popular 990 Pro internal solid state drive. Today, the company confirmed the release date, price, and hardware details of the 4TB 990 Pro SSD, and you should expect to pay a lot for the extra storage.

In a press release, Samsung says the 4TB 990 Pro SDD will have read speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,900 MB/s. It will also have random read and write speeds of up to 1,600K and 1,550K IOPS, respectively.

Samsung added:

Thanks to the Samsung V8 1Tb high-density NAND and its memory stacking technology, the 4TB 990 PRO series is designed with a single-sided M.2 form factor, which makes it slimmer than other double-sided M.2 SSDs. The single-sided M.2 form factor of the Samsung 990 PRO series can be installed in ultra-thin laptops without worry.

You will be able to purchase the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD edition in October at the company's website and other online retailers for $344.99. There will also be a version with an attached heatsink for the price of $354.99.

In addition to the new 4TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD, the company will also launch a new 8.0 version of its Magician software. Samsung says:

The new version of Magician 8.0 is set to be released later this month, ahead of the 4TB 990 PRO series availability. It is an integrated software solution for Samsung SSDs, portable SSDs, memory cards and USB flash drives.

Samsung did not go into detail on what new features and improvements will be included in Magician 8.0.

The 1TB version of the Samsung 990 Pro SSD is available at Amazon for $99.99, while the 2TB edition is currently priced at $134.99.

