The Samsung 990 PRO SSD will soon be available in a whopping 4TB variant

If you are looking for a flagship PCIe 4.0-based NVMe SSD with blazing speeds and solid reliability, then the Samsung 990 PRO is probably on your shortlist. The drive is considered one of the best flagship SSDs you can get with capacities of 1 or 2TB. However, that will soon change as the company unveiled its plans to release a 4TB config, doubling the size of its current flagship.

You wanted it so badly, we had no choice but to deliver. The 4TB 990 PRO by #SamsungSSD is coming. Same blazing-fast storage with double the max capacity for gaming, video, 3D editing, and more. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/B3iRso9Q3p — Samsung Semiconductor (@SamsungDSGlobal) August 24, 2023

Samsung has yet to reveal full details about the upcoming upgrade. The Samsung 990 PRO with 2TB boasts impressive speeds of up to 7,450MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write. The price is also unknown, but you can bet it will not be cheap—the current 2TB variant costs $219.99 (currently available for $169.99 on samsung.com), and comparable models with 4TB reach north of $300.

Like its smaller siblings, the Samsung 990 PRO with 4TB will be available in two variants: with and without a heatsink. The latter also features a bunch of LEDs to spice up your PC build. Samsung claims its 990 PRO lineup is PlayStation 5-compatible, so the 4TB config will make a perfect, albeit quite expensive, storage upgrade to ensure your console never runs out of storage.

Although Samsung is widely considered one of the best SSD makers, the company ended up in hot waters at the beginning of this year after multiple reports of rapid health drops and less-than-satisfactory damage control. However, after a few weeks, Samsung acknowledged the problem and released a firmware update to resolve the issue. Those planning to buy the 990 PRO with 4TB will get Samsung's limited 5-year warranty with 2,400 TBW (via Tom's Hardware).

