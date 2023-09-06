WhatsApp starts full rollout of HD video support for Android and iOS

WhatsApp announced today that it has started the full rollout of HD videos. The feature was available to some users in recent weeks after its arrival was teased by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg without specifying a release date.

crisp and clear and sent in chat. we’re rolling out HD videos on WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/J6fsGdqPIv — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) September 6, 2023

As the name suggests, WhatsApp HD videos feature allows users to upload videos in high resolution and share them with friends. This comes weeks after the instant messaging app allowed users to upload HD photos through its apps for Android and iOS.

When uploading a video on WhatsApp, you can tap on the HD button at the top of the screen to upload it at a higher quality. For reference, standard quality uploads on WhatsApp have a resolution of 476 x 848, meanwhile, it is 718 x 1280 for HD-quality videos.

Just like HD photos, standard quality is still the option selected by default when uploading videos in the app. That's because standard quality uses less storage space and such videos are faster to send if the user is on a slow internet connection.

This adds to the list of recently launched WhatsApp features such as advanced search filters for Channels, a new app for macOS, screen sharing during video calls, instant video messages, and more. It was reported WhatsApp may bring new text formatting options, including code blocks and bulleted lists.

These formatting options can be helpful for developers and coders who use the app for work communication. The company is also testing a new feature that lets users create AI stickers via text prompts.

For those who resort to cloning WhatsApp on their device, the app will get multi-account support in the future. The feature was being tested in a recent beta release for Android and WhatsApp is also working on email verification as an alternative method to get one-time passwords.