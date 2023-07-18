The Wandering Village, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

The Wandering Village

Microsoft today announced the next slate of games coming to its popular Game Pass subscription services. This is the second games wave of July, with the previous drop bringing back Grand Theft Auto V among other titles.

The latest wave is mostly filled with indies, though the latest Serious Sam from Devolver is also included this time. Here are all the games announced today for Xbox and PC Game Pass members as well as cloud users using Ultimate:

Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Toem (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now The Cave (Cloud and Console) – Available now

(Cloud and Console) – Available now Maquette (Console and PC) – July 19

(Console and PC) – July 19 Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 20

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 20 The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 20

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 20 Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 25

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 25 Venba (Console and PC) – July 31

(Console and PC) – July 31 Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 1

From the bunch, the narrative cooking game Venba and the factory automation title Techtonica are both day-one releases onto the service. Also, don't forget that the Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island story expansion is coming free to all owners and Game Pass subscribers on July 20 too.

As always, some games are leaving the service at the end of the month too, and this time there are several well-known games in the bunch like Avengers and Two Point Campus:

Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Expeditions: Rome (PC)

Marvel’s Avengers (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Ascent (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Two Point Campus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Meanwhile Microsoft has introduced a new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk for anime fans. 75 days of the Crunchyroll Mega Fan Premium Plan can now be claimed for free as a bonus for being subscribed.

Speaking of Ultimate, keep in mind that Xbox Live Gold and Games with Gold are going away later this year. As a replacement, Microsoft has announced a new Game Pass Core plan that includes new benefits while keeping the online gaming access component still a part of it.