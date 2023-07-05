Grand Theft Auto V comes back to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming

One of the biggest games of all time is now available to play again on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service. Rockstar Games' hit open world action game Grand Theft Auto V has arrived on Microsoft's subscription game service. Microsoft stated both the older Xbox One and the more recent version made for the Xbox Series S and X consoles are available on Xbox Game Pass.

It's also available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes a way to access the game via the cloud on even more platforms, including smart TVs and mobile devices.

Grand Theft Auto V first launched in September 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles. A year later, the game was released for the PS4 and Xbox One consoles, and it launched for Windows PCs in 2015. The enhanced version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S consoles were launched in March 2022. Rockstar has shipped a total of 180 million copies of the game so far.

The game first arrived on Xbox Game Pass in January 2020 and then left in May 2020 before returning again in April 2021.

Microsoft also announced that Sword and Fairy: Together Forever is also available on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming, along with PC Game Pass, starting today.

Microsoft has a bunch of other games coming to Xbox Games Pass during the month of July including a couple of Day One releases:

McPixel 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 6

Common’hood (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 11

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC) – July 11

Exoprimal (Cloud, Console, and PC: Day One release) – July 14

Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC: Day One release) – July 18

The Cave (Cloud and Console) – July 18

Microsoft also offers a number of DLC and expansions to current Xbox games, including the free Barbie and Ken cars from the upcoming Barbie movie in Forza Horizon 5.

The others include:

FIFA 23 Women’s World Cup – Available now

Hi-Fi Rush: Arcade Challenge! Update! – Available now

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Battle of Zhongyuan DLC – Available now

Sniper Elite 5: Kraken Awakes DLC – July 6

Finally, three games will leave Xbox Game Pass on July 15:

Exo One (Cloud, Console, and PC)

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spelunky 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

We are still awaiting when Rockstar will launch the highly anticipated next game in the GTA series. It admitted it was in development in 2022, and later that year the company also admitted that a hacker had entered its system and took early footage from the game.