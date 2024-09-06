This HMD modular phone lets you attach a ring light or a gaming controller to it

HMD, known for Nokia phones, has been on a spree launching Android phones under its own branding. Now, the latest smartphone from the company is a modular phone, that lets you attach accessories to enhance the device's capabilities.

The new phone is called HMD Fusion, and it is almost the same as the HMD Vibe. However, the Fusion stands out with a more industrial look and features six pins located at the bottom of the back, used to attach different accessories.

HMD has launched multiple accessories compatible with the Fusion and calls them "Fusion Outfits." These Fusion Outfits are basically interchangeable cases that not only change the look of the phone but also add unique functionalities.

HMD has five "Fusion Outfits" for the Fusion phone, which are expected to launch later this year. One is a clear case that comes inside the box. Then there is a "Flashy Outfit" case featuring a ring light, perfect ffor content creators.

Another option is the "Rugged Outfit" case, which adds IP68 protection and an in-case-of-emergency (ICE) button to the HMD Fusion. Additionally, there are "Fusion Outfits" that include a gaming controller and wireless charging functionality. Users will have the option to create their accessories and software by using the open-source software and hardware developer kit.

The HMD Fusion also features a "Detox Mode," which according to the company, lets you block social media apps and notifications. Users will be able to choose which apps, notifications, and contacts are blocked when the "Detox Moe" is enabled. Notably, the feature will be available by the end of the year.

HMD Fusion boasts a 50MP selfie camera and a 108MP dual-rear camera setup. It is designed with Gen 2 repairability, making it easier to repair when required. The phone is expected to be available for purchase from the website very soon, and it will cost £199/€249 (roughly $262).