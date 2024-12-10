Samsung could finally adopt Qi2 wireless charging with Galaxy S25 series

The Qi2 wireless charging standard debuted in early 2023. This new wireless charging standard uses charging magnets on devices to enable support for 15W wireless charging. Qi2 is available for multiple brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, etc. However, while Apple has been supporting Qi2 wireless charging standards on its iPhone 12 or above devices, the HMD Skyline is the only Android smartphone that supports Qi2 wireless charging. Google was supposed to introduce Qi2 wireless charging support with this year's Pixel 9 series devices, but that did not happen.

However, a fresh leak suggests that Samsung could end the drought and finally introduce the Qi2 wireless charging standard with the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. Samsung is expected to launch the trio of Galaxy S25 series: Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra next month, purportedly on January 22, 2025, at an Unpacked event in the USA. The South Korean tech giant is also rumored to throw the Galaxy S25 Slim into the mix. There are also rumors of Samsung giving us a glimpse of its new XR smart glasses at the event.

According to reliable leaker IceUniverse (via Jukanlosreve), the entire Galaxy S25 lineup will feature the Qi2 wireless charging. While the leaker did not reveal the source behind this piece of information, considering the track record of IceUniverse regarding leaks, there is a good chance that Galaxy S25 could finally introduce Qi2 wireless charging.

Ice Universe: The S25 series will feature Qi2. — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) December 9, 2024

While not much can be extracted from the information, aside from the fact that if true, the Galaxy S25 series will max out at 15W of wireless charging. Additionally, it has been reported that the Galaxy S25 and S25+ could feature 12GB of RAM from the base model, whereas the Galaxy S25 Ultra could offer 16GB of RAM in the middle and top variant.