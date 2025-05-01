This unofficial PowerShell GUI Windows 11/10 customization and tweaking app gets big upgrade

Microsoft, earlier today, released the latest update for Validation OS. For those not familiar, it is the official lightweight variation of Windows 11, though it is not meant for the general public.

Users who want a lighter, bloatware-free, custom Windows 11 or 10 have to rely on third-party apps and utilities. One such application that received a major update recently is Winhance, which comes with the tagline of "Windows Enhancement Utility".

Winhance used to be a PowerShell-based GUI (graphical user interface) utility, but with the new update, the app has been translated to C#. Fonts have also been updated from Windows Fonts to Google Material Symbols so as to improve the app's UX consistency between Windows 10 and 11.

The full changelog of all the improvements and changes is given below:

Winhance Release #4 - v25.04.27 Winhance C# First Release! Winhance changed from a PowerShell GUI Script to a C# application with proper install/uninstall support and a portable version

MainWindow & UI Changes Changed to Google Material Symbols rather than relying on Windows Fonts to render symbols which created inconsistencies in the app between Windows 10 and Windows 11. Added Save & Import Config buttons that can be used to manage selections and settings in Winhance Added Support/Donate Button Added a styled scroll bar

Software & Apps View Changes Windows Apps & Features Section Added a section with a legend to explain symbols that appear in the Windows Apps GUI and a search bar to search for items Moved the "Remove Selected Items" button to the top and added an "Install Selected Items" button below it to install items if available. Seperated Windows Apps, Legacy Capabilities and Optional Features into different sections for better organization. External Apps Section Added a new section with multiple useful apps in different categories ex. Browsers, Multimedia utilities, Document viewers etc. that can be installed via WinGet.

Optimize View Changes Added an info section with a legend and search bar to search for items. Added an icon to indicate if a registry key or value is missing. Added toggle switches to each available setting in their subcategories (ex. Privacy, Gaming etc.) to allow users better control over what is applied. Moved Sound, Notifications and a part of the Explorer customizations from Customize View to the Optimize View. Added a Combobox/Dropdown menu in Power Settings to select a Power Plans

Customize View Changes Added an info section with a legend and search bar to search for items. Added an icon to indicate if a registry key or value is missing. Added toggle switches to each available setting in their subcategories (ex. Taskbar, Start Menu etc.) to allow users better control over what is applied. Changed the Windows Theme selector (Dark Mode/Light Mode) to a Combobox/Drodown Menu

About View Changes Removed About View, will add a similiar view with a better structure in a future update



If you want to try Winhance, you can head over to its new download page here or the app's official GitHub repo. As always, though, as a reminder, the best place to try out unofficial third-party apps is often in a VM.