ExplorerPatcher fix bypasses Windows 11 24H2 upgrade block, and squashes two major bugs

ExplorerPatcher is a popular third-party customization and tweaking app on Windows. The latest update has three major improvements for Windows 11 24H2. First up, the author has made changes so that the app can bypass the Windows 11 24H2 upgrade block. Microsoft informed earlier that 24H2 compatibility block related to customization apps was slowly being removed.

With the latest update, the ExplorerPatcher developer notes that they made changes to improve the app's Desktop Window Manager compatibility with the newest Windows version by renaming the ep_dwm EXE file to ep_dwm_svc.

If you remember, Microsoft started blocking third-party apps like this one back in April 2024 during Insider testing and the safeguard hold continued even after general availability.

In terms of bug fixes, there are several and two of them are related to Windows 11 24H2. The feature "disable rounded corner" now works on the latest Windows feature update.

If you are familiar with Windows 11, one of the many characteristics of its aesthetics is the presence of rounder corners, which Microsoft has also brought over to its other apps, although there is still clearly room for sharper edged tabs too.

So many who disliked the rounded corners on Windows 11 would rely on unofficial apps like ExplorerPatcher to deal with them. Thankfully, the feature now works, as previously it would simply automatically uncheck when detecting a 24H2 build.

The second improvement is about Simple Window Switcher or SWS as the developer of ExplorerPatcher refers to it. SWS is meant as an alternative to the Alt-Tab functionality on stock Windows.

Unlike the "disable rounded corner" option, the SWS feature still worked, although its implementation on Windows 11 24H2 was buggy, as users experienced slowdowns and lag. Underlying code issues can often cause problems like these as recently pointed out by a senior Microsoft engineer.

From the user comments, it is apparent that the window switcher feature exhibited various other issues too. One user 03juan documented the several problems they encountered in great detail. These included being stuck in an infinite loop, high CPU usage, among others.

The full changelog is given below:

Start10: Fixed Pin to Start on 226x1.4541+ and 261xx.2454+.

sws: Added support for 24H2.

ep_dwm: Added support for 24H2.

ep_dwm.exe has been renamed to ep_dwm_svc.exe to get around 24H2 upgrade blocks.

has been renamed to to get around 24H2 upgrade blocks. ep_dwm: Now always unregistered on uninstallation, regardless of whether it was running during the uninstallation or not.

Setup: The failure message now displays the associated code line number that failed, to assist in troubleshooting.

Taskbar10: Fixed disabling immersive menus on ARM64.

Taskbar10: Fixed Win+X menu still having Windows Terminal entries when Windows Terminal is not installed, that crashes Explorer when selected. For now, if you want to have PowerShell entries, Windows Terminal must be uninstalled.

Taskbar10: Fixed Win+X entry clicks doing nothing on 26xxx.5551+ ARM64.

GUI: Added dropdown indicators to dropdown entries.

GUI: The language names now include the country name. (3f11766)

Localization: Added Czech translations. (Thanks @9hb, @andrewz1986, and @Panzimy!)

Localization: Added Spanish (Spain) translations. (Thanks @AlejandroMartiGisbert!)

ep_taskbar: Added support for "Show desktop button: Hidden" setting. (#4020) (1be6658)

ep_taskbar: Fixed a bug that prevented shortcut global hotkeys from working on 24H2. (#3777, #4016)

ep_taskbar: Fixed a bug that prevented the taskbar from resizing properly after DPI changes. (#3796)

ep_taskbar: Added the following languages: German, French, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Korean, Lithuanian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Romanian, Spanish (Spain), Turkish, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified).

ep_taskbar: Fixed a number of memory leaks and code/behavior inaccuracies.

❗ ep_taskbar: Fixed incompatibility with 26200.5603 (Dev), 26120.4151 (Beta), and 26100.4188 (Release Preview). (#4321)

ep_taskbar: Now supports all Windows 10 versions supported by EP (17763/1809+). (aec8c70, 1edb989)

To download the latest version, 22631.5335.68, of ExplorerPatcher, head over to Neowin's software stories page or its official GitHub repo here.

The ExplorerPatcher author has also cautioned that Microsoft Defender will still flag the newer versions of the app, and has provided the following PowerShell to optionally add to anti-virus exclusions:

Add-MpPreference -ExclusionPath "C:\Program Files\ExplorerPatcher" Add-MpPreference -ExclusionPath "$env:APPDATA\ExplorerPatcher" Add-MpPreference -ExclusionPath "C:\Windows\dxgi.dll" Add-MpPreference -ExclusionPath "C:\Windows\SystemApps\Microsoft.Windows.StartMenuExperienceHost_cw5n1h2txyewy" Add-MpPreference -ExclusionPath "C:\Windows\SystemApps\ShellExperienceHost_cw5n1h2txyewy"

Bear in mind though, that Defender serves to protect your system from dangerous malware like the recently reported Lumma, which affects nearly 400,000 systems worldwide. So if you do add exceptions manually, make sure to not let a dangerous quarantined threat out.