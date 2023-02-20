TikTok Creativity Program Beta access only open for longer videos, with higher earnings

TikTok has introduced the Creativity Program Beta for its creator community with the aim to foster users’ creativity, maximize their revenue potential, and unlock “real-world opportunities” for them.

The Creativity Program Beta is a monetization tool on the platform for content creators on all levels and is based on feedback from its users via the company’s creator solutions like the TikTok Creator Fund. With the beta program, TikTok is ironically also encouraging TikTokers to make videos longer than a minute to generate higher revenues.

To be a part of the beta program, users must meet the minimum video view and follower requirements, be at least 18 years old and have a TikTok account in good standing. TikTok explained more features and requirements in a blog post by stating:

“Creators already enrolled in the TikTok Creator Fund can switch to the Creativity Program, and those that are not enrolled can apply to the new program once available. Creators currently enrolled in the TikTok Creator Fund can choose to switch to the Creativity Program Beta. To start earning, creators must create and publish high-quality, original content longer than one minute. Creators will have access to an updated dashboard to view video eligibility, estimated revenue, and video performance metrics and analytics. Keeping the safety of our community in mind, all videos for the Creativity Program must abide by our Community Guidelines.”

At first, the beta program will be available to creators on an invite-only basis, however, it will launch for other US users in the coming months. Currently, users in Brazil, US, and France can access the Creativity Program with more regions coming soon.