Upcoming Windows 11 build 22624 (KB5023011) means Microsoft is ready to roll out Moment 3

Back in November 2022, Microsoft started enabling its upcoming Windows 11 Moment 3 update for the first time. Back then, we found traces of the upcoming feature update in Dev Channel builds. It was also around this same time that Microsoft moved into the Zinc development semester. Internal test IDs revealed that the Redmond giant had begun enabling Moment 3, and even Moment 4, features in the Dev channel.

Fast forward three months to February 2023, things have apparently begun progressing into the Beta channel. Around a couple of weeks back, what seem to be internal builds, 23141 and 23145, were spotted. And now it looks like the upcoming Moment 3 update is now readying for a rollout to Windows 11 Insiders via the Beta channel some time in the very near future.

Earlier today, a new build 22624 (KB5023011) was spotted by users on the PCBeta Chinese forum. It looks like Moment 3 could be released with the help of an enablement package (KB5023595). The 2262x build numbers are deployed by Microsoft for the Beta channel and the upcoming Moment 2 feature update uses "22623". Hence, 22624 is very likely denoting Moment 3 as speculations suggest.

As spotted by others, 22624.1390 is now being tested internally. Moment 3 for Beta soon!



This is KB5023011 and the enablement package is KB5023595, though I'm not sure which feature/ID is tied to Moment 3. Likely MTestUx14, 41655236 — PhantomOcean3💙💛 (@PhantomOfEarth) February 20, 2023

This makes sense as earlier reports had suggested that Windows 11 22H2 Moment 3 could be out in May of this year. Further reports suggest it will be followed by Moment 4 later in the year (Windows 11 version 23H2). In fact, new rumors and murmurs of 23H2 also made the rounds recently.

Source: PCBeta forum