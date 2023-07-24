TikTok launches its new format for text posts

The social media platform TikTok has mostly associated itself with short-form videos. But now it's adding a new content creation format to its platform, allowing users to create text posts. TikTok's latest announcement shares the timeline with Twitter's rebranding to X and Meta's text-based conversation app Threads.

TikTok says its new text post format will let you share written content such as stories, lyrics, poems, and more through a new option on the Camera page. You can customize the text content with a plethora of add-ons, including stickers and hashtags.

You can choose from a variety of background colors, add sounds, tag a location, enable comments, allow Duets, and tag other accounts just like video or photo posts on the app. You can also save text posts as drafts to make further changes and publish them in the future.

"Today we're thrilled to announce the expansion of text posts on TikTok, a new format for creating text-based content that broadens options for creators to share their ideas and express their creativity," the company said in a blog post.

"With text posts, we're expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok, giving the written creativity we've seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine."

TikTok has retained a dominant position in the social media space for years now. Its short video format became popular and pushed rivals to come up with their own offerings. While Instagram came up with Reels that tasted success, Google embraced the short video format in the form of YouTube Shorts.

In recent news, TikTok added Passkeys support for its social media app for iPhone. As the name says, the feature allows users to log in to their TikTok account without using a password. Last month, it was reported that TikTok's owner ByteDance was working on a ChatGPT rival bot dubbed "Grace."