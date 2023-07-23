Elon Musk makes "X" official with X.com now redirecting to Twitter

Elon Musk has made his so called "Super app" official with "X" which for now will be the new place for Twitter.

Earlier today, we reported that Musk has been planning to bid adieu to the iconic Twitter blue bird and will replace it with "X", a WeChat style super app. Now, the Twitter owner has confirmed that he indeed plans to go ahead with X. In a tweet, Elon Musk confirmed that X.com now redirects to Twitter. He further noted that the company is working on the logo and an interim logo will go live later today.

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE.



Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Musk had been giving away clues about the upcoming change all day with him even tweeting that he likes the letter X, along with a picture of him standing in front of Tesla Model X billboard.

Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X pic.twitter.com/nwB2tEfLr8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Elon Musk of course, has a history with the letter X as X.com was his first major project. For those who are unaware, Musk co-founded X.com with Harris Fricker, Christopher Payne, and Ed Ho in 1999. It provided easy payment solution to individuals and was later renamed PayPal before being sold off to eBay for $1.5 billion in 2002.

While the letter X may mean a lot to Elon Musk, it remains to be seen how the public and most importantly Twitter shareholders react to the news.

Musk has been working hard to navigate through the various issues surrounding Twitter since the acquisition late last year. With the company facing lawsuits from former employees, advertisers leaving the platform, security breach that allowed everyone to see Twitter Circle tweets, and multiple outages, it has been a rocky ride for Musk's latest experiment.

Recently, Fidelity released a report noting that Twitter is now worth around $15 Billion, one-third of what Elon Musk paid last year to buy the company.