TikTok's ByteDance quietly launches Instagram and BeReal-like social app Whee

TikTok maker ByteDance appears to be testing a new social media app called Whee. The app is currently listed on the Google Play Store but is unavailable in most markets.

The app description says Whee allows users to "capture and share real-life photos that only your friends can see." It indicates Whee focuses on BeReal-like photo sharing between connections, rather than viral content.

Whee's screenshots show a design similar to Instagram, with a feed of photos posted by friends. However, unlike platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, Whee photos seem intended to only be viewable by chosen friends. Friends can like and comment on each other's posts but outsiders will not see the content.

Whee is a new social app created to keep you connected with your close friends through life's spontaneous moments. Capture and share real-life photos that only your friends can see, allowing you to be your most authentic self. Whee is the best place for close friends to share life moments.

According to an X user, Artem Russakovskii, the app is currently available in around a dozen countries, though the US is not included in the initial launch. Attempting to access Whee from regions where it is not officially supported results in an error message, and even using a VPN does not bypass these restrictions.

In case you missed it, developer TikTok Pte, a subsidiary of ByteDance, launched its Instagram rival app TikTok Notes in April. With Notes, TikTok's feed has switched to a grid layout similar to Instagram's. It allows users to view more than one post at a time.

In addition to an expanded viewing experience, Notes maintains TikTok's social functions. Users can still read and leave comments on any video directly from the feed grid.

Similar to TikTok Notes, users will also need a TikTok account to register for Whee.