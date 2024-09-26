Tor Project welcomes Tails OS to improve user privacy and security

The Tor Project, responsible for the Tor Browser, has announced that Tails OS has joined its structure. For those unaware, Tails OS is a USB-based Linux distribution that is intended to preserve user privacy. It offers lots of privacy-preserving features and uses Tor Browser as its default browser to keep users safe online.

One of the other main features of Tails OS is that when you shut it down, it will leave no traces on the computer you booted it on. If you're in a hurry, you can even pull out the USB, and it will shut down the computer without leaving remnants. There is also a selection of apps to work on sensitive documents and communicate securely.

By joining the Tor Project, the two projects can collaborate more easily, it's more sustainable for the Tails team, there are reduced overheads, and it creates opportunities for expanded training and outreach programs. Regarding outreach, the Tor Project said:

"Until now, Tor’s educational efforts have primarily focused on its browser. With Tails integrated into these programs, we can address a wider range of privacy needs and security scenarios."

One of the most interesting things about these two entities partnering is that they can improve their work on overlapping threat models to deliver network and system-level security for those in high-risk environments, such as activists, journalists, and other at-risk and everyday users.

Hopefully, this match-up will lead to both projects rolling out new features faster. For the Tails team, which had fewer resources to conduct outreach, this will mean it can reach more users who will benefit from Tails OS in their daily lives.

Both projects have seemingly got on quite well over the years, so hopefully, they will not have a big fight over any issues that arise going forward.

Source: Tor Project