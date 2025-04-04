Good news for Tails users, you can now save files in Tor Browser anywhere

For all of our privacy-conscious readers out there, the latest version of Tails OS has just been released: this version is 6.14.1. According to the team behind the operating system, 6.14 was skipped because a notable issue was discovered, and the release process had to begin again to fix it.

The major new feature in this update is a change to the confinement of the Tor Browser. To help protect users against potential flaws in the Tor Browser, it could only save files to the Downloads folder and read data from a limited number of folders. This has changed now and you can safely access any file in your Home folder or persistent storage.

Explaining how it was able to achieve this, the Tails Project said:

“These improvements rely on 2 security technologies: the flexibility of the new XDG Desktop Portals of Flatpak allowed us to relax the AppArmor confinement, improving usability without compromising on security.”

This update also fixes the following problems:

The Large Text accessibility feature works in Tor Browser.

The Cursor Size accessibility feature works in Tor Browser.

The minimize and maximize buttons are available again in the title bar.

The rest of the release notes for this update read as follows:

Changes and updates Update Tor Browser to 14.0.9.

Update the Tor client to 0.4.8.16. Fixed problems Fix the Welcome Screen freezing after unlocking the Persistent Storage. (#20783)

Add a clearer border to the Kleopatra window when on white background. (#20861)

Fix the error when closing the check for upgrades from About Tails. (#20861)

For more details, read our changelog.

If you already have Tails on a USB stick, boot into it and you should get a message to update automatically. If that’s not available to you, look into a manual upgrade or perform a clean install.

Source: The Tails Project