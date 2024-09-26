Microsoft reveals Age of Mythology Retold: Immortal Pillars expansion pack

As part of Microsoft's Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 livestream earlier today, the company has confirmed plans to launch the first expansion pack for its recent fantasy RTS remake, Age of Mythology: Retold. The remake is called Immortal Pillars and will add the new Chinese-themed pantheon to the game for its PC and Xbox Series X|S owners.

In a post on the Xbox Wire site, Microsoft revealed more concrete info on the expansion pack:

This new expansion will bring the myths and majesty of China to life with an all-new pantheon of gods, myth units, god powers, and a brand new compelling campaign inspired by the stories of Chinese mythology. Age of Mythology: Retold fans can earn the favor of 12 new gods including Nüwa, goddess of creation, Chiyou, bull-headed god of war, and Nüba, restless goddess of drought. Not to mention summoning all-new god powers including summoning the mighty Yinglong, the flying rain dragon of Chinese mythology

So far, Microsoft has not announced when the new expansion will be released. However, we do know that Immortal Pillars will become available at no additional cost for anyone who buys the Age of Mythology: Retold Premium Edition for $49.99. It will also be available for anyone who has purchased the standard version of the game and wants to upgrade to the Premium Edition for $24.99. Microsoft still has plans to release a second expansion to the game at some point in the future.

Microsoft and its Age of Empires/Mythology team, World's Edge, have also been busy releasing updates to Age of Mythology Retold. A few days ago, players were able to download the 17.30764 update for the game. The official Age of Empires site has posted the changelog for the update, which includes a ton of bug fixes and improvements, along with game balance changes and adjustments for its maps, units and more.

Microsoft has already revealed it plans to add a new DLC for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition. It will include two new civilizations to try out and is currently due for release in late 2024.