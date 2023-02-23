Try Destiny 2: The Witch Queen for free this weekend before Lightfall launches Feb. 28

Bungie is getting ready to launch its seventh major expansion pack for its sci-fi shooter Destiny 2. Before that happens, however, anyone who has downloaded the free-to-play version of Destiny 2 can now play the most recent expansion for the game, The Witch Queen, for free this weekend.

Bungie announced The Witch Queen free weekend on its weekly update news post. It will be available to play across all of Destiny 2's platforms from now until Feb. 26. That includes Sony's PlayStation consoles, Microsoft's Xbox consoles, and on the PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store. With the exception of the Xbox platforms, players can log into Destiny 2 and it will be available to play immediately. Xbox players will have to visit The Witch Queen on its online store to gain access.

Here's a quick summary of The Witch Queen's campaign;

Delve into Savathûn’s Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Learn the secrets to crafting new weapons, the new Glaive, and survive the truth within her web of lies.

On February 28, Destiny 2's next expansion, Lightfall, is scheduled for release for $49.99 across all platforms. Here's what Bungie has to say about this seventh expansion:

In a Neptunian city under siege, find strength in your fellow Guardians as the end to all things approaches—the Witness is here. Arm yourself with new rewards and unlock new Dark powers to triumph in Lightfall’s unforgettable Legendary mode.

Bungie has plans to release at least one more Destiny 2 expansion beyond Lightfall and it will likely be available sometime in 2024.