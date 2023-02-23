Google brings Magic Eraser, HDR effect on videos, and more editing tools on Google One

Magic Eraser UI

Google One members on Android, iOS, and Pixel are getting Magic Eraser and other editing features on Google Photos starting today. These members will, thus, get exclusive collage styles, an HDR effect for videos, and free shipping on their print orders.

With the addition of the Magic Eraser, users can enhance their photos by removing photobombers or unwanted objects with a few taps. They have the Camouflage option that helps things blend in better with their surroundings and can encircle or brush over unwanted objects to remove them from their photos.

With the latest announcement, Google also brings users an HDR effect that can be applied to videos to adjust their brightness and contrast. The capability was previously available for photos but is now applicable on videos.

Furthermore, members can get new collage editor designs in Google Photos. The company blog post describes the feature by stating:

“First, all Google Photos users can now apply Styles to a single photo in the collage editor. Second, a range of new Styles are coming to the collage editor for Google One members and Pixel users, so you have more designs to choose from when making your collages.”

Lastly, Google One members who wish to get their photos printed in different sizes can benefit from free shipping on their orders from the print store in Canada, the U.K., the U.S., and European Union. These latest capabilities are available to all Pixel users and Google One members on all plans. Any individuals who are not subscribed to Google One can start their free trial of Google Photos to access these features in early March.