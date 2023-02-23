Xbox Free Play Days gain Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, and more

Another Free Play Days event has kicked off on the Xbox store, offering Xbox console owners who are Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to try out three games through the weekend.

Up first is Dragon Ball: The Breakers, an asymmetrical multiplayer action game set in the popular anime universe with the same name. This Bandai Namco title has seven players take the role of citizens who are attempting to avoid the destruction of a classic Dragon Ball villain (who is also a player) and escape to safety.

Next is Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, the latest expansion of the popular free-to-play action game by Bungie. The paid expansion's content is actually free to access across all platforms this weekend ahead of the Lightfall expansion launch. Find more information on this in our dedicated article here.

Lastly, the Metroidvania action RPG Blood Stained: Ritual of the Night is also free-to-play this weekend for Gold holders. The side scroller has challenging combat, powerful abilities, hundreds of weapons, and hordes of demons to slay. Castlevania developer Koji Igarashi is involved in this too.

The games involved in the promotion are also discounted to make continuing after the free-to-play session an easier task:

The latest Free Play Days event is available from now until Sunday, February 26 at 11:59pm PT. To gain access on an Xbox One or Series X|S, head to the Subscriptions tab and the games will be waiting in the Free Play Days collection.