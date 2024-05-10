Turn 10 promises significant multiplayer changes and more content for Forza Motorsport

Turn 10 continues patching the ill-fated Forza Motorsport game, which launch was totally botched by a large number of bugs and a highly controversial "carpg" progression system. After a tidal wave of negative reviews, Turn 10 patched quite a lot in the game, and more to come. In a new message to the community, Turn 10 Studios outlined what is coming soon to Forza Motorsport.

In the next few months, Forza Motorsport will receive more tracks and features, such as Spectate Mode, Endurance Races, Car Proximity Radar, Forza GT car division changes, and support for Logitech TrueForce. More importantly, the studio is working on "significant changes" for multiplayer.

The next Forza Motorsport update will bring changes and improvements to safety ratings and matchmaking so that players are more closely matched based on their safety ratings. The latter will now use 20 recent races to determine one's safety rating instead of 10. Also, collisions and safety regulation penalties will result in a faster safety rating decline.

To put it simply, we’re making these changes to match fast, safe drivers with other fast, safe drivers and improve the multiplayer experience for those who want to compete fairly.

Turn 10 also plans to tweak and fix some of the regulation penalties so that rear-ended players do not get penalized. Small track cuts will result in smaller penalties, and unavoidable contacts will no longer be penalized.

As we said above, it is important to the stability of the game that we introduce and test these changes incrementally to limit the number of false positives we see in each update while still making progress on improving the model.

AI is another area where Forza Motorsport needs improvements. The next update will fix unnecessary AI braking when passing cars, driving through an apex, and on straights. Future updates will also introduce better AI behavior related to slowing down after being passed, driving alongside the player, and more.

Finally, Turn 10 is working on multi-class endurance races, which should be coming to Motorsport soon. You can read the full community message from Turn 10 Studios on the official Forza website.